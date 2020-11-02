Sections
Bihar election 2020: JD(U) bastion Harnaut among 94 seats in phase 2

The second phase of Bihar Assembly election will decide the fate of prominent figures including chief ministerial candidates and seven serving ministers of the Nitish Kumar government in the state.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

VVPAT and EVM machines being dispatched under the watch of security personnel from a distribution centre ahead of the second phase of Bihar assembly election, in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Polling for the second and the most crucial phase of Bihar Assembly election in 94 constituencies, spread across 17 districts, will be held on Tuesday (November 3).

This phase will decide the electoral fate of prominent figures including chief ministerial candidates and seven serving ministers of the Nitish Kumar government in the state.

Among the constituencies where polling will be held on Tuesday is Harnaut which comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.

What happened in 2015?



In 2015, Harnaut had 2,87,953 registered voters. Of them, 1,52,860 were male voters and 1,35,083 were female voters. Harnaut recorded 54.44 per cent voting in the last Assembly election.



The number for None of the Above (NOTA) stood at 5,523.

In the 2015 assembly elections, there were 14 candidates in the fray in Harnaut. It was among the 70 seats won by the Janata Dal (United) which contested the last election along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

The JD(U)’s Hari Narayan Singh defeated Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) Arun Kumar by a margin of 14,295 votes. Hari Narayan Singh got a total of 71,933, while Arun Kumar secured 57,638 votes.

Harnaut assembly seat has been a JD(U) bastion.

Of the 94 seats at stake in this phase, the RJD is contesting 56, the BJP 46 and the JD(U) 43.

While the general time for casting the vote has been set for between 7 am to 6 pm for all constituencies, polling in eight Naxal-affected constituencies will be held only between 7 am to 4 pm, as per the order issued by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bihar’s office.

