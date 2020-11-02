Bihar election 2020: JD(U) expects to keep winning momentum going in Barharia

The second phase of Bihar assembly election will take place on November 3 with voting scheduled to be held in 94 of the total 243 constituencies. Barharia assembly seat, falling under the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency, will have polls conducted as part of the second phase of voting.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Shyam Bahadur Singh, a Janata Dal (United) leader, as candidate against Bachchan Pandey of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Barharia has voted for Singh since 2010. He defeated Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) Bachcha Prasad in 2015 by a margin of 14,583 votes. While Singh got 65,168 votes, Prasad secured 50,585 votes.

What makes the battle interesting this year is the contest between Singh and RJD’s Bachchan Pandey. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has been slamming chief minister Nitish Kumar and his government. Paswan has declared that the LJP would contest the elections without any alliance, though not using any harsh words against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the partner of JD(U).

On the election date, 310,441 eligible voters in the constituency would exercise their right to vote of whom 157,508 are men and 143,918 are female voters.

Voter turnout in the 2015 assembly elections in the constituency was 56.99 per cent with a total of 155,404 recorded votes, according to the detailed statistics report released by the Election Commission of India.

The Siwan Lok Sabha constituency - of which Barharia is a part - was won by the JD(U) candidate Kavita Singh. The seat has since then remained electorally favourable to the JD(U).