Bihar election 2020: JD(U) fights for its bastion Asthawan

The Assembly election in Bihar is being held in three phases. The results will be announced on November 10. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

The second phase of polling will be held in Bihar on Tuesday (November 3) on 94 of the 243 seats. Among them is Asthawan constituency in the Nalanda district.

It comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.

What happened in 2015?

Asthawan was among the 70 seats won by the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) in 2015. The party’s Jitendra Kumar defeated Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) Chhote Lal Yadav by a margin of 10,444 votes.

Kumar got 58,908 votes, while Chhote Lal Yadav secured 48,464 votes.

In the 2015 assembly elections, there were 12 candidates in the fray in Asthawan.

In 2015, Asthawan constituency had 2,70,312 registered voters. Of them, 1,44,925 were male voters and 1,25,380 were female voters. Asthawan recorded 49.24 per cent voting in 2015 Assembly election. The None of the Above (NOTA) option was chosen by 5,390 voters.

Asthawan assembly seat has been a bastion of the JD(U). In 2010, JD(U) candidate Jitendra Kumar had defeated LJP candidate Kapildev Prasad Singh by 19,570 votes.

The elections in Bihar are being held three phases, The third and final phase will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

All the political parties have campaigned extensively in Bihar, covering the length and breadth of the state to woo the electorate.

While the RJD has chosen to join Congress and Left parties, the ruling JD(U) has joined the BJP and is fighting the election as part of the NDA.

The LJP, meanwhile, is contesting alone and has fielded its candidate on 137 of the 243 seats. Party chief Chirag Paswan has been targeting chief minister Nitish Kumar in the run-up to elections, but has interestingly not lashed out against the BJP.