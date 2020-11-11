Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Election 2020: JD(U) wins Hilsa seat by just 12 votes

Bihar Election 2020: JD(U) wins Hilsa seat by just 12 votes

The result has been contested by the rival RJD.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 11:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar addresses a gathering during an election meeting, for Bihar Assembly elections. (PTI)

The JD(U) has won the Hilsa assembly seat in Bihar just by 12 votes, according to the Election Commission website, a result contested by the rival RJD. According to the results updated on the Election Commission website late Tuesday night, JD(U)’s Krishnamurari Sharan alias Prem Mukhiya polled 61,848 votes, while his nearest Atri Muni alias Shakti Singh Yadav of the RJD has got 61,836 votes.

“Results declared,” the poll panel wrote in the ‘status’ column for Hilsa seat late Tuesday night. And in the margin column it wrote “12”.

Earlier, around 10 pm, when the poll panel website showed that votes for Hilsa were still being counted, the RJD alleged foul play in the process.

Read more | Bihar Election 2020: Shiv Sena fetches fewer votes than NOTA

“The Returning Officer had declared RJD candidate Shakti Singh from Hilsa assembly constituency as winner by 547 votes. He was told to wait for issuing the victory certificate. But then the Returning Officer receives a call from the chief minister’ss residence and the officer suddenly says the RJD candidate has lost by 13 votes due to postal ballots being cancelled,” the party alleged in a tweet. The Election Commission has, however, denied it was under any pressure from anybody.

As per the poll panel data, JD(U)’s Krishnamurari Sharan has got 232 postal votes and the RJD’s Shakti Singh Yadav 233.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why did the exit polls get the Bihar results wrong?
Nov 11, 2020 06:24 IST
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Nov 11, 2020 09:30 IST
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
Nov 11, 2020 09:39 IST
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, online news portals now under govt regulation
Nov 11, 2020 11:45 IST

latest news

On Pfizer’s Covid vaccine announcement, Rahul Gandhi asks govt key questions
Nov 11, 2020 11:59 IST
As semesters draw close to end, MU colleges await details on how to conduct exams
Nov 11, 2020 11:50 IST
Modi’s alliance win in Bihar records gain in stocks
Nov 11, 2020 11:49 IST
Low fitness linked to higher depression, anxiety risk: Study
Nov 11, 2020 11:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.