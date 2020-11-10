Bihar Election 2020: Left parties increase strike rate via RJD-led Mahagatbandhan alliance

Sections
The Left parties are leading on 19 out of the 29 seats they contested as part of the alliance

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:38 IST

By Anirban Guha Roy, Hindustan Times Patna

People watch coverage of the Bihar assembly election in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI)

Left parties, especially the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, appear to have benefitted from their alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. As per the election trends so far, the CPI (ML) Liberation is leading on 14, the Communist Party of India on three, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on two seats. The Left parties are leading on 19 out of the 29 seats they contested as part of the alliance.

CPI (ML) Liberation state president Kunal said the trends indicate the party’s strike rate has been high and added the party has benefitted from the alliance. “There was a transfer of votes of RJD towards the CPI (ML) liberation and vice versa. In areas where we are strong like in Bhojpur, we are doing well as there was no division of our votes.”

Also Read: Full coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020

CPI (ML) Liberation won three seats in the 2015 assembly elections.

RJD’s alliance with the Left parties is seen to have RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s backing. RJD leaders said the party wanted the Left to be a part of the alliance to avoid division of secular votes, especially in Bhojpur and Siwan-Gopalganj, where CPI(ML) Liberation has a strong base.

CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya had called on all secular forces to unite to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (United) combine.

