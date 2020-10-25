Bihar election 2020: Nawada assembly constituency to witness direct contest between RJD and JD(U)

Nawada Assembly constituency of Bihar comes under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. Along with Nawada, 70 other constituencies would be contested in the first round of Bihar assembly elections on October 28 and the results will be declared on November 10. The assembly segment has earlier seen mixed results. While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had won in 2015, the seat was bagged by the JD (U) in 2010. The incumbent MLA from the seat is RJD’s Rajballabh Prasad.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 44,6207 population 73.38% is rural and 26.62% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 21.38 and 0.05, respectively. As per the voter list of 2019, there were 34,1577 electorates and 338 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 48.57% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections where as it was 55% in the 2015 assembly elections. Kaushal Yadav of JD (U) is the present MLA of Nawada Legislative Assembly.

Over the last three decades, Nawada seat has been dominated by the families of former MLA and RJD’s Rajavallabh Yadav and sitting MLA and JD (U) leader Kaushal Yadav.

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Nawada seat was allotted to the RJD, which had won the seat in 2015. From the NDA camp, the JD(U) is contesting. While the latter has fielded Kaushal Yadav, the RJD candidate from the seat is Vibha Devi.

What happened in 2015 assembly elections?

RJD’s Rajavallabh Yadav had won from Nawada in 2015 Bihar assembly election by defeating Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s (RLSP) Indradeo Prasad by a margin of over 16,000 votes. However, Yadav was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 in a rape case, following which his membership was cancelled.

Later, JD (U) candidate Kaushal Yadav contested from this seat in the 2019 by-election and won against independent candidate Shravan Kushwaha. According to the data provided by the Election Commission of India, Yadav received 53,546 in the 2019 by-election in Nawada.

The total number of electorates in 2015 election was 3, 21, 017, out of which male was 52.31% and female was 47.69%.