Bihar Election 2020: Result update for Simri Bakhtiarpur, Alauli, Hasanpur , Khagaria, Beldaur, Parbatta

Patna, India – November 9, 2020: A view of A.N College where a strong room is being monitored on the eve of assembly election results, in Patna, Bihar, India on Monday November 09, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Khagaria is among 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar. It comprises of the following six assembly segments which recently went to polls in the three-phase Bihar assembly elections 2020: Simri Bakhtiarpur, Alauli, Hasanpur, Khagaria, Beldaur and Parbatta.

71 seats went to polls in the first phase of polling on October 28, while 94 voted in phase 2 on November 3. 78 underwent polling in the third and final phase on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies.

In 2015, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal(United) and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had contested as members of the Mahagathbandhan, and won. However, in July 2017, the alliance collapsed, and Kumar allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in the state.

This time, most exit polls have given an edge to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. An exit poll is based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

--Simri Bakhtiarpur assembly election 2020 result updates

In 2015, Simri Bakhtarpur seat was won by Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the Kumar-led JD(U). However, in 2019, Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Madhepura parliamentary seat. In the subsequent bypolls, Zafar Alam won Simri Bakhtiarpur for the RJD, defeating JD(U) candidate and winner from this seat in the 2010 assembly polls, Dr Arun Kumar, by more than 15,000 votes.

--Alauli assembly election 2020 result updates

Alauli, which is in Bihar’s Alauli district, is an assembly constituency reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. The seat is currently held by Chandan Kumar of the RJD, who, in 2015, defeated former multiple-term MLA from this seat, Pashupati Kumar Paras. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away recently, was a former MLA from this seat, having won in 1969.

--Hasanpur assembly election 2020 result updates

Hasanpur is an assembly constituency which the JD(U) has won in five of the last seven Bihar assembly polls, since 1990. While the current and 2-term sitting MLA is Raj Kumar Ray, Gajendra Prasad Himanshu won in 1990 and 2000, and Sunil Kumar Pushpam in 1995. In the twin assembly polls of 2005, the seat went to the RJD both times, with Pushpam, who contested for Lalu Yadav’s party, winning on both occasions.

--Khagaria assembly election 2020 result updates

Poonam Devi Yadav has won the Khagaria assembly seat for the JD(U) in the last three assembly polls, in 2010, 2015 and October 2005. She was victorious from this seat in the February 2005 polls as well, but as a nominee of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Khagaria, along with Alauli, Beldaur and Parbatta, is in Khagaria district, while Simri Bakhtiarpur is in Saharsa and Hasanpur in Samastipur.

--Beldaur assembly election 2020 result updates

Beldaur, in Khagaria district, is a newly-formed assembly constituency, and, as such, has seen only two assembly polls-- in 2010 and 2015. This is a JD(U)-held since the beginning, with its candidate, Panna Lal Singh Patel, triumphing in both 2010 and 2015, defeating LJP candidates each time. While in 2010, Patel was victorious over Sunita Sharma, five years later, he defeated Mithilesh Kumar Nishad.

--Parbatta assembly election 2020 result updates

Ramanand Prasad Singh of the JD(U) is the sitting MLA from Parbatta. Singh, in fact, is a 5-term MLA from this seat, having first won it in a bypoll in 2004. He then went on to win Parbatta in the twin assembly polls of 2005. He won this seat yet again in a bypoll in 2014, before winning again in the 2015 assembly polls.