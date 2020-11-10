Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Madhepura, Sonbarsha, Saharsa, Mahishi

Patna, India – November 9, 2020: A security personnel stands guard outside the strong room at A.N College on the eve of assembly election results, in Patna, Bihar, India on Monday November 09, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Madhepura is a Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, which comprises the following assembly constituencies: Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Madhepura, Sonbarsha, Saharsa and Mahishi. The six constituencies are among seats which recently went to polls in the three-phase Bihar assembly elections 2020.

Bihar has a total of 243 assembly constituencies

In 2015, three candidates each from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal(United) and Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won from the six seats. While the JD(U) won Alamnagar, Bihariganj and Sonbarsha, RJD candidates were victorious from Madhepura, Saharsa and Mahishi.

Both JD(U) and RJD had contested the 2015 assembly elections together as part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, which emerged victorious, but collapsed in July 2017. Nitish Kumar then went on to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), paving the way for a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar.

The three-phase Bihar assembly elections 2020 began on October 28, with 71 seats voting in the first phase. 94 went to polls in the second phase, while 78 voted in the third and final phase on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Majority of exit polls have given an edge to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. The exit polls are based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

--Alamnagar assembly election 2020 result updates

Alamnagar is among six assembly constituencies which together constitute Bihar’s Madhepura Lok Sabha seat. It is a bastion of chief minister Kumar-led JD(U), whose candidate, Narendra Narayan Yadav, has been the sitting MLA from here since 1995. Yadav, who is the Water resources minister in Kumar’s cabinet, is seeking a seventh term as MLA from Alamnagar.

--Bihariganj assembly election 2020 result updates

A newly-formed assembly constituency, Bihariganj has been witness to only two assembly elections, in 2010 and 2015. A JD(U)-held seat since the beginning, the only two MLAs from this constituency have been the incumbent Niranjan Kumar Mehta and, before him, Renu Kumari. While Kumari had defeated RJD candidate Prabhash Kumar, Mehta, who has once again been fielded by the party, was victorious over Ravindra Charan Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), now an ally of the JD(U).

--Madhepura assembly election 2020 result updates

Madhepura is a seat which, in the last five assembly elections since 2000, has been won thrice by the RJD, including in 2010 and 2015, and twice by the JD(U) in the twin assembly elections of 2005. RJD nominee Chandrashekhar Yadav is a 2-term sitting MLA from Madhepura, having won in both the previous assembly polls.

--Sonbarsha assembly election 2020 result updates

A seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, Sonbarsha has as its sitting MLA JD(U)’s Ratnesh Sada, who also won in 2010. The seat was earlier an ‘open’ seat, but was reserved for SC candidates in 2010. As per Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, Sonbarsha comprises of the following community development blocks: Sonbarsha, Patraghat and Banma Itahri.

--Saharsa assembly election 2020 result updates

Saharsa, which is in Bihar’s Saharsa district, is a seat held by the RJD, whose candidate Arun Kumar was victorious in the 2015 assembly polls. In 2010, he had finished runner-up to BJP’s Alok Ranjan, who, incidentally then lost to Kumar in 2015. In the five assembly elections since 2000, the BJP has won this seat thrice (in 2010 and the twin assembly polls in 2005), while the RJD has won twice (2000 and 2015).

--Mahishi assembly election 2020 result updates

Mahishi is a seat that the RJD has won thrice in five assembly polls since 2000. Dr Abdul Ghafoor is a 3-term MLA from Mahishi, having won in 2000, 2010 and 2015. In the two assembly polls in 2005, independent candidate Surendra Yadav defeated Ghafoor in February, while Yadav himself was defeated by JD(U) candidate Gunjeshwar Sah that October.