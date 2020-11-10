Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi

The counting of votes for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections has started at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 centres in 38 districts across the state. People had voted to elect their representatives for the six assembly seats of Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi.

Kishanganj assembly constituency is the only district in Bihar which has over 70% Muslim population. A bastion of the Congress Party, the constituency has 293,493 eligible voters and prominent candidates contesting in this year’s election are BJP’s Sweety Singh, Congress’ Izharul Hussain and AIMIM’s Qamrul Hoda, who is also the sitting MLA.

Bahadurganj assembly election 2020 result updates: Md. Tauseef Alam of Congress who had won the seat in Bihar elections 2015 is leading as per early trends.

Thakurganj assembly election 2020 result updates: Saud Alam of RJD is leading as per the early trends. In the Bihar Elections 2015, JDU’s Naushad Alam Tatpauwa had won the seat

Kishanganj assembly election 2020 result updates: Ijaharul Hussain of RJD is leading as per early trends. Dr Muhammad Jawaid who was contesting from RJD in 2015-elections had won the seat.

Kochadhaman assembly election 2020 result updates: Early trends show that Mohammad Shahid Alam of RJD is leading. In the Bihar elections 2015, JDU’s Mujahid Alam had won the seat.

Amour assembly election 2020 result updates: Abdul Jalil Mastan of RJD who had won the seat in the year 2015 is leading, as per the early trends.

Baisi assembly election 2020 result updates: Abdus Subhan of RJD who had won the seat in the year 2015 is leading as per early trends.

Bihar held Assembly election in three-phases. The first phase was held on October 28 in which 71 constituencies voted for their representative. In Phase 2, 94 constituencies went to vote. The third and final phase concluded on November 7.

On one side is the ruling combine of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is led by chief minister Nitish Kumar of JD(U) who is seeking another term in this year’s election. It also includes Lok Janshakti Party, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha. On the other hand, there is a grand alliance which includes RJD, Congress and several other left parties.