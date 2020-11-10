Sections
Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Barbigha, Rajauli, Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Warisaliganj seats

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 results: Get round-wise updates on vote counting, latest trends, trailing, leading candidates for Barbigha, Rajauli, Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Warisaliganj seats under Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.

Voters stand in long queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of Assembly elections. The counting of the votes will take place today and the results will be announced. (PTI)

The six Assembly constituencies of Barbigha, Rajauli, Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Warisaliganj in Bihar are part of the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. In 2015, the six seats had following winning candidates: Sudarshan Kumar of INC (in Barbhigha), Prakash Veer of RJD (in Rajauli), Anil Singh of the BJP (in Hisua), RJD’s Rajballabh Prasad (in Nawada), INC’s Purnima Yadav (in Gobindpur) and BJP’s Aruna Devi (in Warisaliganj).

Voting in the three-phase assembly election in Bihar concluded on November 7 as candidates from NDA, grand alliance and LJP contested for 243 assembly constituencies.

According to the exit polls, released shortly after the third and final round of polling on November 7, RJD-led grand alliance got an edge over the NDA, which is aiming to come back to power.

The exit polls are based on responses from people who pollsters speak to after they come out of a polling station. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

These exit polls have been off the mark in the past, so almost all the candidates and parties are waiting for the official counting to get over to know who emerges as the winner.

