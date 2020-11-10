Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Bathnaha, Parihar-SK, Sursand, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Runnisaidpur constituencies

Patna: Locals watch the election contest on a screen during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020. (PTI)

The assembly constituencies of Bathnaha, Parihar-SK, Sursand, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Runnisaidpur seats fall under Lok Sabha Constituency of Sitamarhi. BJP’s Dinkar Ram came into power in Bathnaha and Gaytri Devi in Parihar-SK in 2015. Sursand elected independent Syed Abu Dojana while Dr. Ranju Geeta of JDU won in Bajpatti. RJD’s Sunil Kumar won in Sitamarhi and Mangita Devi in Runnisaidpur.

Bathnaha assembly election 2020 result updates: The trends show BJP’s Anil Kumar leading with a huge margin of 23,065 votes and Sanjay Ram of INC trying to catch up with just 9153 votes.

Parihar-SK assembly election 2020 result updates: The present MLA Gaytri Devi of BJP is at the lead with 16,354 votes and Ritu Kumar of RJD is trailing with 12,584 votes.

Sursand assembly election 2020 result updates: Sayed Abu Dojana who is now with RJD leading with 3162 votes and Dilip Ray of JDU is following up with 1359 votes.

Bajpatti assembly election 2020 result updates: Dr. Ranju Geeta of JDU, also the previous winner, with 4830 votes is in a very close battle with Mukesh Kumar Yadav of RJD who has 4804 votes and is trailing with the margin of just 26 votes.

Sitamarhi assembly election 2020 result updates: Sunil Kumar of RJD is leading with 7012 votes and Mithilesh Kumar of BJP is trailing with 6440 votes

Runnisaidpur assembly election 2020 result updates: JDU’s Pankaj Kumar Mishra is winning as per the trends with 24,417 votes followed up by RJD’s Mangita Devi with 11,731 votes.

The counting of votes in the 2020 Bihar assembly election will be held on Tuesday (November 10). A total of 3,733 candidates, including 371 women, were in the fray in the three-phase elections, according to the data released by the Election Commission. Votes for the assembly elections in Bihar were cast in three phases - first on October 28, second on November 3 and the last one on November 7.

The exit polls have given the grand alliance led by the RJD a slight edge over the BJP-JD(U) coalition. These exit polls were released shortly after the third and final round of counting on November 7.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic Bihar witnessed a great voter turnout in all the three phases. For safety of all the Election Commission of India had laid down several norms and guidelines including the provision of essential facilities like sanitization of polling booths, offering gloves and masks to all the visitors and taking care of social distancing in all polling booths at all times. Covid-19 infected patients were also given a chance to take part in the democratic process through postal ballots.