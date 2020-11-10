Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Nathnagar seats

Voters stand in queues at the polling station to cast votes for the third phase of Bihar Assembly Election. The counting of the votes will be done today and the results will be announced. (ANI)

The six Assembly constituencies of Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur and Nathnagar in Bihar are part of the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2015, the six seats had following winning candidates: Varsha Rani RJD (in Bihpur), Narendra Kumar Niraj of JD(U) (in Gopalpur), Ram Vilash Paswan from RJD (in Pirpainti), INC’s Sadanand Singh (in Kahalgaon), INC’s Ajeet Sharma (in Bhagalpur) and JDU’s Ajay Kumar Mandal (in Nathnagar).

Bihpur assembly election 2020 result updates:

Gopalpur assembly election 2020 result updates:

Pirpainti assembly election 2020 result updates:

Kahalgaon assembly election 2020 result updates:

Bhagalpur assembly election 2020 result updates:

Nathnagar assembly election 2020 result updates:

Voting in the three-phase assembly election in Bihar concluded on November 7 as candidates from NDA, grand alliance and LJP contested for 243 assembly constituencies.

According to the exit polls, released shortly after the third and final round of polling on November 7, RJD-led grand alliance got an edge over the NDA, which is aiming to come back to power.

The exit polls are based on responses from people who pollsters speak to after they come out of a polling station. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

These exit polls have been off the mark in the past, so almost all the candidates and parties are waiting for the official counting to get over to know who emerges as the winner.