Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj, Bikram

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 results: Get round-wise updates on vote counting, latest trends, trailing, leading candidates for Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj and Bikram seats under  Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This year’s elections saw relatively fewer Maoist-related violence during polling. (Parwaz Khan/HT file photo)

The Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency located in the Patna district of Bihar has six Vidhan Sabha constituencies - Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj and Bikram - which saw voting in the first and second phases of the assembly election on October 28 and November 3 respectively. Pataliputra has been a bastion of the BJP since the 2014 general election.

Here is a look at the performance of all the parties in these six seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Danapur assembly election 2020 result updates:

Maner assembly election 2020 result updates:

Phulwari assembly election 2020 result updates:



Masaurhi assembly election 2020 result updates:

Paliganj assembly election 2020 result updates:

Bikram assembly election 2020 result updates:

The 243-Bihar assembly went to polls in three phases, starting on October 28 with 71 constituencies, 94 on November 3 and 78 seats on November 7.

Parties in the battlefield, either alone or with an alliance have to secure a majority of 122 seats in order to win this election.

This year’s elections saw relatively fewer Maoist-related violence during polling. Security personnel in all the three phases were placed on high alert across all districts where polling was taking place.

