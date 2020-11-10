Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Hajipur, Lalganj, Mahua, Raja Pakar, Raghopur, Mahnar

Bihar Election Results 2020: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing an election rally ahead of the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections in Raghopur, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Raghopur and Mahua assembly constituencies will be closely watched by political observers as Tejashwi Pratap Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are contesting from those seats. They have won these seats in 2015 and will look to retain them.

The constituencies are mostly rural with Raja Pakar being the only constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Close to 9.4 lakh voters have cast their votes in the 2015 election. The region recorded 51% voter turnout these elections according to data published by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer(CEO).

The assembly constituencies of Hajipur, Lalganj, Mahua, Raja Pakar, Raghopur and Mahnar come under the Lok Sabha Constituency of Hajipur. RJD has won the most number of seats in 2015 as they bagged Mahua, Raja Pakar and Raghopur. BJP bagged Hajipur assembly constituency while the LJP bagged Lalganj. The population of these constituencies are mostly rural.

In 2015 elections, 882,636 voters cast their votes according to data shared by the Election Commission of India. According to data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer(CEO), Hajipur saw 50.5% voter turnout in the 2020 assembly elections.

The RJD won most of the seats in Hajipur Lok Sabha Constituency and BJP will look to gain ground here. The exit polls have given the Grand Alliance led by the RJD a slight edge over the BJP-JD(U) coalition by a number of exit polls, released shortly after the third and final round of counting.

Exit polls are based on responses from people who pollsters speak to voters after they have casted their vote after the elections. These exit polls have in the past predicted wrong winners due to which electorates and contenders will be glued to Election Commission of India’s updates to know who is leading in constituencies across the state.

Bihar held its elections recently amid the coronavirus pandemic in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The voters cast their votes for more than 1,200 candidates this election.