Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Kusheshwar Asthan, Hayaghat, Kalyanpur, Warisnagar, Samastipur, Rosera

Kusheshwar Asthan, Hayaghat, Kalyanpur, Warisnagar, Samastipur and Rosera are assembly constituencies in Bihar which together constitute the state’s Samastipur Lok Sabha seat. These constituencies recently witnessed polling as Bihar, which has total 243 assembly seats, went to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

In 2015, the JD(U) won Kushseshwar Asthan, Hayaghat and Warisnagar while the RJD and BJP took Samastipur and Kalyanpur respectively, and Congress took Rosera. This time, the exit poll has suggested a victory for the Mahagathbandhan paving the way for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to become the next chief minister of Bihar.

Kusheshwar Asthan assembly election 2020 result updates: The JD(U)’s Shashibhushan Hajari leads the race with Dr. Ashok Kumar of the Congress in second place.

Hayaghat assembly election 2020 result updates: RJD’s Bhola Yadav is in the lead ahead of BJP’s Ram Chandra Prasad.

Kalyanpur assembly election 2020 result updates: BJP’s Sachindra Pratap Singh is in the lead followed by RJD’s Manoj Kumar Yadav.

Warisnagar assembly election 2020 result updates: Phoolbabu Singh of CPI(M-L) leads the race ahead of JD(U)’s Ashok Kumar.

Samastipur assembly election 2020 result updates:

Rosera assembly election 2020 result updates: BJP’s Birendra Kumar leads the race with Nagendra Kumar Vikal of the Congress in second place.

The six seats had following winning candidates in 2015:

Kusheshwar Asthan - Shashi Bhushan Hajari (JD(U))

An assembly constituency in Darbhanga, Kusheshwar Asthan is a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. In the previous two assembly elections, in 2010 and 2015, incumbent MLA Shashi Bhushan Hazari won on both occasions. However, while in 2015 Hazari won as a JD(U) candidate, in 2010, he contested and won as a nominee of the BJP. On both occasions, he defeated LJP candidates.

Hayaghat- Amarnath Gami (JD(U))

Amarnath Gami won from the Hayaghat assembly constituency in both the previous Bihar assembly elections, in 2010 and 2015. However, while in 2010 he won as a BJP candidate, in 2015, he was victorious as a JD(U) nominee. Also, last month, Gami took membership of the RJD, whose candidate Hari Nandan Yadav won the Hayaghat seat in the twin assembly polls of 2015.

Kalyanpur - Sachindra Prasad Singh (BJP)

NDA allies JD(U) and the BJP have spilt the Kalyanpur assembly seat in the last two assembly elections, with JD(U) candidate Razia Khatoon winning in 2010 and Sachindra Prasad Singh of the BJP defeating her in 2015. The RJD, too, has tasted victory from this seat, with its candidate Ashok Prasad Verma winning in the February 2005 assembly polls and then in bypolls in 2009.

Warisnagar - Ashok Kumar (JD(U))

The Warisnagar assembly constituency, in Bihar’s Samastipur district, is currently held by chief minister Kumar’s JD(U). Ashok Kumar won this seat for the party for two consecutive assembly polls in 2010 and 2015. The LJP has also tasted victory from here thrice in recent years, in the twin assembly polls of 2005 and bypolls in 2009. In 2000, JD(U) candidate Ram Sewak Hazari was the winner from this constituency.

Samastipur- Akhtarul Islam Sahin (RJD)

Samastipur is an RJD-held constituency, as the party’s nominee in the two previous assembly polls, Akhtarul Islam Sahin, emerged victorious from here in both 2010 and 2015. Before him, the seat was held for three consecutive terms by JD(U) nominee Ram Nath Thakur. In fact, in 2010, Sahin had defeated Thakur to win this seat before defeating BJP candidate Renu Kumari in 2015.

Rosera - Dr Ashok Kumar (Congress)

Rosera is a Congress-held assembly constituency, whose candidate Dr Ashok Kumar was victorious from here in 2015. In 2010, the seat was won by BJP candidate Manju Hazari who then lost to Kumar in 2015. RJD nominee Gajendra Prasad Singh was triumphant from Rosera in the twin assembly polls of 2005. A seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, Rosera is in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

Bihar held its elections recently amid the coronavirus pandemic in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The voters cast their votes for more than 1200 candidates this election across 243 constituency states.