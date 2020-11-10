Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Madhuban, Chiraiya, Dhaka,Sheohar, Riga, Belsand

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the third phase of Bihar Assembly Election, at Mahua in Vaishali on Saturday. (ANI)

The assembly constituencies of Madhuban, Chiraiya, Dhaka,Sheohar, Riga, Belsand seats fall under Lok Sabha Constituency of Sheohar. In 2015, Madhuban had elected Rana Randhir from BJP. BJP had also come into power in Chiraiya with Lal Babu Prasad Gupta winning the seat. RJD’s Faisal Rahman won in Dhaka, Sharfuddin of JDU won in Sheohar, Amit Kumar of INC was elected in Riga and an independent candidate Sunita Singh Chauhan won in Belsand.

Catch all the major updates LIVE from the Bihar Election Results here

Madhuban assembly election 2020 result updates: The early trends show that the people of Madhuban has voted again for Rana Randhir as he is leading with 2576 with Madan Prasad of RJD following with 1679 votes.

Chiraiya assembly election 2020 result updates:

Dhaka assembly election 2020 result updates: Pawan Kumar Jaiswal of BJP is leading with 3199 votes. The RJD with Faisal Rahman as its MLA has managed to get 2003 votes.

Sheohar assembly election 2020 result updates: RJD’s Chetan Anand is leading with 3701 votes and the previous winner MD. Sharfuddin of JDU is with 2281 votes.

Riga assembly election 2020 result updates:

Belsand assembly election 2020 result updates: Sanjay Kumar Gupta of RJD is running with 9953 votes and previous winner Sunita Singh Chauhan who is now with RJD is following up with 6532 votes.

Click here for full coverage of the Bihar Assembly Elections

The counting of votes in the 2020 Bihar assembly election will be held on Tuesday (November 10). A total of 3,733 candidates, including 371 women, were in the fray in the three-phase elections, according to the data released by the Election Commission. Votes for the assembly elections in Bihar were cast in three phases - first on October 28, second on November 3 and the last one on November 7.

The exit polls have given the grand alliance led by the RJD a slight edge over the BJP-JD(U) coalition. These exit polls were released shortly after the third and final round of counting on November 7.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic Bihar witnessed a great voter turnout in all the three phases. For safety of all the Election Commission of India had laid down several norms and guidelines including the provision of essential facilities like sanitization of polling booths, offering gloves and masks to all the visitors and taking care of social distancing in all polling booths at all times. Covid-19 infected patients were also given a chance to take part in the democratic process through postal ballots.