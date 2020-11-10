Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Minapur, Kanti, Baruraj, Paroo, Sahebganj, and Vaishali

After voting for all the three phases of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 came to an end last Saturday, Tuesday marks the day of counting in all the 243 constituencies (PTI)

After voting for all the three phases of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 came to an end last Saturday, Tuesday marks the day of counting in all the 243 constituencies. The party or alliance which manages to secure a majority of 122 seats will get the people’s mandate to rule the state for the next five years.

Six assembly seats under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency include Minapur Kanti, Baruraj, Paroo, Sahebganj and Vaishali and they voted under the second phase on November 3. The total polling percentage in the constituency was 54.52 per cent, among few of the highest Bihar constituencies has seen.

Here is a look at the performance of all the parties in these five seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Minapur assembly election 2020 result updates: Minapur, currently held by the RJD, will elect its MLA on November 10. Minapur polled its votes in the second phase on November 3. Rajiv Kumar of RJD is leading by 3574 votes, as per the early trends.

Kanti assembly election 2020 result updates: In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Election, 21 contestants were in the fray for the Kanti seat. Kanti was one of four seats won by Independent candidates. Ajit Kumar an Independent Candidate is leading by a margin of 1343 votes.

Baruraj assembly election 2020 result updates: Like Minapur, Baruraj has been previously held by the RJD’s Nand Kumar Rai and will have to be seen if the party is able to retain this seat this year as well. The RJD’s Nand Kumar Rai is trailing BJP’s Arun Kumar Singh by a margin of 11629 votes in Baruraj.

Paroo assembly election 2020 result updates: Paroo, which went to polls in the second phase on November 3 and has been under the BJP in the last two assembly election, is set to pick its next MLA.The fight is between the BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh and Congress’ Anunay Kumar Singh. with BJP trailing Independent candidate Ashok Kumar Singh by 599 votes.

Sahebganj assembly election 2020 result updates: Sahebganj is also witnessing a bipolar contest this year between RJD and LJP. With Raju Kumar Singh of VIP leading by a margin of 4812 votes.

Vaishali assembly election 2020 result updates: The fight to capture Vaishali will be an interesting one this year with JD(U) candidate Siddharth Patel eyeing it, along with the LJP’s Ajay Kumar Kushwaha and Congress’ Sanjeev Singh. INC’s Sanjeev Singh is leading by 3489 votes, as per the early trends.

All the political parties campaigned extensively, covering the length and breadth of the state to woo the electorate. While the RJD joined hands with the Congress and Left parties in the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance, the ruling JD(U) fought the election as part of the BJP-led NDA. The LJP, meanwhile, contested alone and fielded its candidate on 137 of the 243 seats. Party chief Chirag Paswan targeted chief minister Nitish Kumar in the run-up to elections but has interestingly did not lash out againt the BJP.