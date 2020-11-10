Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj, Chhatapur, Singheshwar constituencies

Counting of votes for Bihar assembly election 2020 began across 55 polling stations at 8am on Tuesday. In Supaul, the political equation has primarily been a one-man show for decades. Janata Dal (United)’s Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been the MLA from here since 1990 and is in the race for his sixth consecutive term this year.

These six constituencies are part of Supaul, one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Polls were held here on November 7 in the third and final phase of Assembly election.

Voting for 243-assembly seats in Bihar concluded on November 7. The polling was held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The exit polls, released shortly after the third and final round of voting on November 7, predicted a win for the grand alliance led by RJD. While NDA’s Nitish Kumar seeking re-election may fall short of a clear majority.

The exit polls are based on responses from people who pollsters speak to after they come out of a polling station. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.