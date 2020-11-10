Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Tarapur, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Sikandra, Jhajha, Chakai seats

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the polling of third and final phase of Bihar assembly election. The counting of the votes will be done today and the results will be announced thereafter. (ANI)

The six Assembly constituencies of Tarapur, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Sikandra, Jhajha, Chakai in Bihar are part of the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2015, the six seats had following winning candidates: Mewa Lal Choudhary of the Janata Dal(United) (in Tarapur), Randhir Kumar Soni of Janata Dal (United) (in Sheikhpura), Vijay Prakash of Rashtriya Janata Dal (in Jamui), Sudhir Kumar Alias Banty Choudhary of Indian National Congress (in Sikandra), Rabindra Yadav of Bharatiya Janta Party (in Jhajha) and Savitri Devi of Rashtriya Janata Dal (in Chakai).

Tarapur assembly election 2020 result updates:

Sheikhpura assembly election 2020 result updates:

Jamui assembly election 2020 result updates:

Sikandra assembly election 2020 result updates:

Jhajha assembly election 2020 result updates:

Chakai assembly election 2020 result updates:

Voting in the three-phase assembly election in Bihar concluded on November 7 as candidates from NDA, grand alliance and LJP contested for 243 assembly constituencies.

According to the exit polls, released shortly after the third and final round of polling on November 7, RJD-led grand alliance got an edge over the NDA, which is aiming to come back to power.

The exit polls are based on responses from people who pollsters speak to after they come out of a polling station. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

These exit polls have been off the mark in the past, so almost all the candidates and parties are waiting for the official counting to get over to know who emerges as the winner.