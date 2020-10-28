Bihar election 2020: RJD’s Ram Vishun Singh, JD (U)’s Shushumlata to vie for Jagdishpur seat

Security personnel carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on their way to a polling booth on the eve of the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. (PTI PHOTO.)

RJD nominee Ram Vishun Singh and Shushumlata of the JD (U) will battle it out in the Bihar polls from the Jagdishpur assembly constituency.

Five years ago, in 2015, in the last assembly polls, Ram Vishun Singh of RJD had won the seat with a victory margin of 7 per cent. Singh had polled 33.82 per cent votes, while Rakesh Raushan polled 26.79 per cent votes in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal had got 80 seats in the 2015 assembly elections, while Janata Dal (United) managed to bag 71 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s tally in 2015 was 53 seats while the Congress won a mere 27 seats.

After an earlier bid to form a stable government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress did not last too long, the Janata Dal (United) joined hands with the BJP and projected Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.

The first phase of polls will be held in the eastern state on October 28-- and the results will be declared on November 10. Nearly 1,066 candidates are in the fray for 71 assembly seats in the first phase of voting

Jagdishpur assembly constituency which is in Bhojpur district will go to the polls on Wednesday, in the first phase of voting.