Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar election 2020: RJD’s Ram Vishun Singh, JD (U)’s Shushumlata to vie for Jagdishpur seat

Bihar election 2020: RJD’s Ram Vishun Singh, JD (U)’s Shushumlata to vie for Jagdishpur seat

Jagdishpur assembly constituency which is in Bhojpur district will go to the polls on Wednesday, in the first phase of voting.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 01:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on their way to a polling booth on the eve of the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. (PTI PHOTO.)

RJD nominee Ram Vishun Singh and Shushumlata of the JD (U) will battle it out in the Bihar polls from the Jagdishpur assembly constituency.

Five years ago, in 2015, in the last assembly polls, Ram Vishun Singh of RJD had won the seat with a victory margin of 7 per cent. Singh had polled 33.82 per cent votes, while Rakesh Raushan polled 26.79 per cent votes in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal had got 80 seats in the 2015 assembly elections, while Janata Dal (United) managed to bag 71 seats.

Click here for complete coverage of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020.



The Bharatiya Janata Party’s tally in 2015 was 53 seats while the Congress won a mere 27 seats.



After an earlier bid to form a stable government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress did not last too long, the Janata Dal (United) joined hands with the BJP and projected Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.

The first phase of polls will be held in the eastern state on October 28-- and the results will be declared on November 10. Nearly 1,066 candidates are in the fray for 71 assembly seats in the first phase of voting

Jagdishpur assembly constituency which is in Bhojpur district will go to the polls on Wednesday, in the first phase of voting.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
Oct 28, 2020 01:55 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Oct 28, 2020 01:24 IST

latest news

Bihar election 2020: RJD’s Ram Vishun Singh, JD (U)’s Shushumlata to vie for Jagdishpur seat
Oct 28, 2020 01:53 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: What you need to know about Barh constituency
Oct 28, 2020 01:39 IST
Penguin gets in the Halloween spirit by exploring his first jack-o’-lantern
Oct 28, 2020 01:32 IST
Six more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally touches 60,957 with 213 new infections
Oct 28, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.