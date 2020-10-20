Bihar election 2020: Slippers hurled at Tejashwi Yadav during poll rally in Aurangabad

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a campaign rally ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, in Aurangabad on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was attacked with slippers while he was campaigning for his party’s candidate in Aurangabad, ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar.

The attack took place when Yadav was sitting on the stage and was about the speak. While one slipper missed him completely, the other one landed in his lap.

Yadav and other leaders were busy looking after the arrangement on the stage when one slipper passed by flying, a video from the event posted on Twitter by news agency ANI showed.

The leaders immediately started looking around, that’s when the second slipper landed in Yadav’s lap. The ANI video further showed.

It was not immediately clear who threw the slippers.

Yadav and his RJD is taking on BJP and JD(U) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the elections. He is pitted against Nitish Kumar, the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate; Yadav is the chief ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), an alliance of five parties.

Apart from RJD, the other constituents of the grand alliance are Congress and three left parties - CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML.

BJP president Jagat Prakadh Nadda termed Mahagathbandhan an unholy and unnatural alliance that seeks to divide society and spread unrest.

Branding the Congress party as “anti-national”, Nadda said its leaders were praising Pakistan when an election is under way in India.

Yadav has, meanwhile, held his ground, attacking the BJP and Nitish Kumar.

“If I am inexperienced then why is the BJP deploying full force against me? This proves that they are desperate. Is Nitish Kumar’s face not working? BJP is the largest party in the world but they don’t have any CM candidate,” said Yadav while speaking to the reporters.

“They have used full force against me and I am alone. They call me inexperienced but I have been an MLA, Leader of Opposition and also held deputy CM’s post. My five years of experience is equivalent to 50 years of experience,” he added.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 Assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.