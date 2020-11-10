Bihar Election 2020: Vote counting updates for Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Lauriya, Sikta seats

A security official keeps a vigil as voters stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Mahua in Vaishali district, Saturday, Nov 7, 2020. (PTI)

The assembly constituencies of Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Lauriya, Sikta fall under Lok Sabha Constituency of Valmiki Nagar. Valmiki Nagar was one of 4 seats won by the independent candidates. Independent candidate Dhirendra Pratap Singh Alias Rinku Singh won the election in 2015. BJP’s Bhagirathi Devi secured Ramnagar, while Vinay Bihari won Lauriya. Indian National Congress’ Vinay Varma won Narkatiaganj. Sikta elected Khurshid Urf Firoj Ahmad (Janata Dal (United).

Catch all the major updates LIVE from the Bihar Election Results here

Early trends show INC’s Rajesh Singh leading in Valmiki Nagar.

Vinay Bihari of BJP and the previously elected representative leading again in Lauriya.

Birendra Prasad Gupta of CPI(ML)L leading in Sikta.

BJP’s Bhagirathi Devi leading again from Ramnagar.

BJP’s Rashmi Varma leading in Narkatiaganj.

Click here for full coverage of the Bihar Assembly Elections

The counting of votes in the 2020 Bihar assembly election will be held on Tuesday (November 10). A total of 3,733 candidates, including 371 women, were in the fray in the three-phase elections, according to the data released by the Election Commission. Votes for the assembly elections in Bihar were cast in three phases - first on October 28, second on November 3 and the last one on November 7.

The exit polls have given the grand alliance led by the RJD a slight edge over the BJP-JD(U) coalition. These exit polls were released shortly after the third and final round of counting on November 7.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic Bihar witnessed a great voter turnout in all the three phases. For safety of all the Election Commission of India had laid down several norms and guidelines including the provision of essential facilities like sanitization of polling booths, offering gloves and masks to all the visitors and taking care of social distancing in all polling booths at all times. Covid-19 infected patients were also given a chance to take part in the democratic process through postal ballots.