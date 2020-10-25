Bihar election 2020: With fresh ‘Nitish free govt’ jibe, Chirag Paswan makes an appeal to voters

The campaigning for the Assembly elections in Bihar is in full swing, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan made a vote appeal on Sunday and urged people to pave a way for “Nitish free government” in the state.

“I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a Nitish-free government,” he wrote on Twitter.

The LJP is contesting the state election on its own. And Paswan is eyeing religious tourism to make a mark during campaigning. He visited Sitamarhi on Sunday where the LJP chief promised to promise to boost religious tourism in the state. He had made it one of the highlights of his ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ manifesto.

Paswan further accused Nitish Kumar of neglecting the religious tourism and said that the state “would not have suffered from revenue problem if the current chief minister had given importance” to this in the last 15 years.

As he offered prayers to the Goddess Sita temple, Paswan promised to build a Sita Temple which will be bigger than the Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya.

“I want a temple bigger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be built for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi. Lord Ram is incomplete without Goddess Sita, and vice versa. So, a corridor connecting Ayodhya’s Ram Temple & Sitamarhi should be constructed,” news agency ANI quoted Paswan as saying.

The LJP, going solo in the polls, has consistently attacked chief minister Nitish Kumar while singing paeans to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Accommodating over 25 rebel BJP leaders with tickets, Chirag has helped build a perception that there is some understanding with the party. This has created confusion which has persisted despite the BJP leaders saying repeatedly that the LJP is not part of the NDA.

While Kumar is the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate, five-party Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) has named Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav as its candidate for the state’s top post.

The state will go into polls from October 28. The voting will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.