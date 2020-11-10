Bihar Election Result 2020: Counting updates for Mohania, Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar

Bihar Results 2020: A security official keeps a vigil as voters stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during Bihar Assembly Elections. (PTI file)

The counting of votes for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections began on Tuesday at 55 centres in 38 districts across the state. People voted to elect their representatives for the six assembly seats of Mohania, Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar under the Kaimur (Bhabua) district on October 28.

Bihar Results Live: Counting begins, Section 144 imposed around centres

Follow the updates given below to know the latest position of parties in the six assembly seats of Mohania, Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar:

What happened in 2015 Bihar assembly election for these seats:

Mohania

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, 14 candidates were there in the fray from Mohania (SC) constituency. Bharatiya Janta Party’s Niranjan Ram won the election by defeating Indian National Congress’s Sanjay Kumar by a margin of 7,581 votes.

Bhabua

Bhabua assembly constituency had 2,45,681 electors in 2015, out of which 1,29,443 were males and 1,16,225 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 0.3% votes. Bharatiya Janta Party’s Anand Bhushan Pandey won the election by defeating Janata Dal (United)’s Doctor Pramod Kumar Singh by a margin of 7,744 votes.

Chainpur

Chainpur assembly constituency had 2,88,212 electors in 2015, out of which 1,51,785 were males and 1,36,418 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.1% votes. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, there were 14 candidates in the fray from Chainpur constituency. Bharatiya Janta Party’s Brij Kishor Bind narrowly won the election upstaging Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mohammad Zama Khan by a slim margin of 671 votes.

Chenari

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Chenari (SC) constituency had 12 candidates in the fray. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Lalan Paswan won the election by upstaging Indian National Congress’s Mangal Ram by a margin of 9,781 votes.

Sasaram

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, 14 candidates were there in the fray from Sasaram constituency. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Ashok Kumar won the election by defeating Bharatiya Janta Party’s Jawahar Prasad by a margin of 19,612 votes.

Kargahar

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Kargahar constituency had 18 candidates in the fray. Janata Dal (United)’s Bashisht Singh won the election by upstaging Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Birendra Kumar Singh by a margin of 12,907 votes.

This is the first election conducted in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The election in the state was conducted in three phases- October 28, November 3 and 7. The election commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes. 55 counting centres have been set up in the 38 districts of the state and three-layer security has been provided for these centres. Bihar recorded 57.05% turnout in the assembly elections this year, which is marginally higher than that of 2015. The voter turnout in the 2015 polls was 56.66%.