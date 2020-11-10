Bihar election result 2020: RJD emerging as single largest party, BJP in 2nd spot

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has led the party in these elections riding on issues like unemployment and alleged mishandling of the migrants crisis and the floods in the state by Nitish Kumar government. (HT Photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is emerging as the single largest party as per the early trends of Bihar Assembly election 2020 counting, available two hours after the counting began for the 243-Assembly seats in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav led outfit is leading on 102 seats, while the ruling JDU is ahead in counting on 27 seats. RJD’s ally, the Congress, was ahead in counting on only eight seats. The left parties are said to be leading the counting in three seats.

Political observers feel that the Bihar election is going to be A photo finish, contrary to the exit polls results that demonstrated a clear edge for the GA.

However, the latest trends of counting on 239 seats put the NDA ahead of the GA with leads on 120 seats. The GA led by the RJD is ahead in 113 seats.

The BJP is clearly the leader of the NDA pack at the moment. The saffron outfit fielded its candidates on 110 seats and the JD(U) is contesting on 115 seats.

By all accounts, the battle between the Grand Alliance (GA) and the Janata Dal (United)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is turning out to be a cliffhanger and a much closer contest than predicted by most exit polls that indicated a comfortable majority for the Opposition alliance.

The LJP, which was seen as a threat to JD(U)’s prospects, is ahead in counting on three seats, while others are leading in four constituencies.

The GA had taken an initial lead in counting but NDA later raced ahead after two hours of counting.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) trends for 152 seats for the 243 assembly seats, available at 10:20 am, the RJD is leading the charts with 51 seats followed by the BJP, which is leading on 42 seats, JD (U) on 34, Vikasheel Insan Party on five, Congress party on 13, CPI (M) on one, CPI (ML) on eight, LJP on two, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen on one and BSP on one seat.

