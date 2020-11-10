Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar election results 2020: Trends show BJP at pole position

Bihar election results 2020: Trends show BJP at pole position

The which won 53 seats in 2015 was leading at 70 seats shortly before noon.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Locals watch the election results on a big screen during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls in Patna on Tuesday. (PTI)

The BJP which has so far played the role of a junior partner to the JD-U in the NDA in Bihar seems to have emerged from the shadow of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to trends in the assembly election results on Tuesday.

By 11.40, the BJP was leading in 70 seats against the JD-U which was ahead in 53 seats as the NDA crossed the halfway mark of 122 seats.

In 2015, the JD-U had won 71 seats while the BJP had won 53.

This time, the JD-U has clearly been hurt by erstwhile NDA partner LJP which went rogue and contested on 137 seats where Nitish Kumar’s party had put up candidates. Counting trends indicated that the LJP cut the JD-U’s vote and benefited the opposition Grand Alliance.



The BJP, on the other hand, had no such threat from the LJP with its chief Chirag Paswan remaining effusive in his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020.

An anti-incumbency factor coupled with unemployment that emerged as a major election issue and Chirag Paswan’s campaign dented a lot of the JD-U’s prospects.

The RJD which had started off on brisk slowed down later in the morning while the BJP caught up with it and even overtook it to emerge as the leading party . The RJD was leading in 60 seats.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Nov 10, 2020 13:02 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Nov 10, 2020 12:53 IST
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Nov 10, 2020 12:57 IST
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Nov 10, 2020 11:38 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: Dominic Cork identifies 2 MI youngsters who ‘will play for India’
Nov 10, 2020 12:58 IST
This is the first step to doing something that involves my face: Amaal
Nov 10, 2020 12:59 IST
Result updates for Gaighat,Sakra,Aurai,Bochahan,Kurhani,Muzaffarpur
Nov 10, 2020 12:56 IST
‘We’re part of China’s population’: LGBT couples seek recognition in census
Nov 10, 2020 12:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.