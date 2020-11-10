Bihar election results: Astrologers guide contestants’ steps on counting day

One of the contestants from VIP left home 4 days before counting on advise of his astrologer. (Representative illustration)

As the verdict on their electoral foray for a seat in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is being compiled on the counting day, key contestants on Muzaffarpur district’s 11 assembly constituencies, including those fighting close battles, are not only keeping their fingers crossed but are also seeking help of astrologers as they await the results.

Contestants have been reported to have consulted star gazers before heading towards the counting centre at the Government Women’s Polytechnic located inside Bela Industrial Area of the town.

Raju Kumar Singh, a candidate of Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) from Sahibganj, left his ancestral place on Sunday for the counting centre on the advice of his personal astrologer. The same was done by another contestant from Sahibganj, Ram Vichar Rai, former minister and RJD nominee, who left his place at Devaria as early as on Saturday for the D-Day.

Musafir Paswan, a VIP nominee from Bochaha came to the town on the advice of his astrologer on Monday. Talking to HT, Birendra Paswan, son-in-law of Musafir Paswan, said that his father-in-law is a very pious man. “So, he moved to the town on Monday following the suggestions of his astrologer,” said Birendra.

Meanwhile, the counting for all the 11 constituencies in the district started a bit late at 8.30 am amid tight security arrangements on Tuesday morning due to some technical reasons.

The district election officer-cum-district magistrate, Chandrashekhar Singh, along with senior superintendent of police, Jayant Kant, reached the counting centre early in the morning to ensure things started smoothly. Talking to this correspondent, Singh said he hoped that the final results would be out by 2pm.