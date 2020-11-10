Bihar election results: In seesaw battle, NDA ahead of grand alliance

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is moving ahead, as trends in counting of votes in Bihar Assembly election show. According to C Voter update at 10:15 am, the NDA is in fact ahead of grand alliance tally - it is leading in 126 seats and the latter in 108.

The NDA’s surge is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is leading in 61 of the 110 seats it contested. Its alliance partner, the ruling Janata Dal (United), is ahead in 50 of the 115 seats it contested.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi, however, refused to count RJD leader as the factor in this election, and said that the dent that Nitish Kumar’s popularity received is because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Speaking to news channel NDTV, Tyagi said, “We faced the heat for the last 70 years of Bihar’s deterioration. We felt the agony of migrants coming back to Bihar (due to the Covid-19 lockdown), but this happened because of the uneven development int he last 70 years.”

Tyagi also said that “Brand Nitish” is very much alive.

He made the statement before the counting of votes for 243 seats began at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of Bihar.

In the bitterly-fought Bihar Assembly election, the NDA is facing challenge from grand alliance, which comprises of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and three other Left parties. Vikassheel Insaan Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha are other constituents of the NDA, apart from BJP and JD(U).

Incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar is the face of the NDA while grand alliance declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate.

The exit polls gave grand alliance an edge over the NDA; the supporters Tejashwi Yadav gathered outside his residence in Patna on Tuesday as the counting progressed.

The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.