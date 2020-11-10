Sections
Bihar election results: NDA wins 9 out of 10 assembly seats in Darbhanga

RJD lost three out of the four seats it had won last time in the region to NDA candidates this time.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 19:58 IST

By Bishnu K Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Darbhanga

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold their party symbol and flags as they gather to celebrate NDA’s lead in Bihar assembly elections. (PTI Photo)

Nine out of ten assembly constituencies in Darbhanga district went in favour of NDA candidates as Bihar assembly election 2020 results were being declared during a long day of counting of votes on Tuesday.

In 2015 assembly polls, the JD(U) candidates had won four of these seats while the BJP nominees won two seats. The remaining four seats had gone to the RJD candidates.

The nine assembly segments won by NDA candidates include, Darbhanga, Benipur, Hayaghat, Kusheshwar Asthan, Gaura Boram, Jale, Keoti, Alinagar and Bahadurpur assembly segments.

The RJD candidates had to face defeats in Keoti, Alinagar and Bahadurpur seats that were previously held by the party.



Darbhanga (rural) assembly constituency turned out to be the only saving grace for Mahagathbandhan as RJD’s Lalit Kumar Yadav defeated JD(U) candidate Faraz Fatmi convincingly.

The NDA candidates managed to wrest all the six assembly seats the alliance partners had won during 2015 assembly polls. These assembly seats include, Darbhanga, Benipur, Hayaghat, Kusheshwar Asthan, Gaura Boram and Jale. Besides, the NDA nominees managed to snatch three more seats from RJD. These constituencies include, Keoti, Alinagar and Bahadurpur assembly segments.

Bihar Election Results: Full coverage

BJP candidates emerged victorious in Darbhanga Town (Sanjay Sarogi), Hayaghat (Ramchandra Prasad), Keoti (Murari Mohan Jha) and Jale (Jivesh Kumar Mishra).

 

On the other hand, JD(U) candidates wrested three seats- Benipur (Binay Kumar Choudhary), Kusheshwar Asthan (Shashi Bhushan Hazari) and Bahadurpur (Madan Sahni). Likewise, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) nominees from Gaura Boram (Swarna Singh) and Alinagar (Mishrilal Thakur) trounced their RJD rivals.

Prominent RJD leaders Abdul Bari Siddiqui (Keoti seat) and Bhola Yadav (Hayaghat seat) have lost the polls.

