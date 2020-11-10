Bihar election results: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats

A supporter buys RJD party masks, stickers, flags, caps ahead of Bihar assembly elections in Patna in this file photo. Lalit Kumar Yadav and Satanand Sambuddha won theDarbhanga Rural and Sahebpur Kamal Bihar assembly seats. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

Two candidates of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have won in the Bihar assembly polls so far, Election Commission of India announced on its website as votes are being counted for the other seats of the state on Tuesday. Lalit Kumar Yadav and Satanand Sambuddha were declared the winners on Darbhanga Rural and Sahebpur Kamal Bihar assembly seats respectively.

The RJD’s Lalit Kumar Yadav bagged 64,929 votes and a vote share of 41.26% to defeat his nearest rival Faraz Fatmi of the Janata Dal (United) by 2,141 votes. In the last Bihar assembly elections, Yadav had defeated Naushad Ahmad from former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular). While Yadav secured 70,557 votes, Ahmad won 36,066 votes, giving Yadav victory by a margin of 34,491 votes.

Click here for live updates of Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020

In Sahebpur Kamal, Satanand Sambuddha of the RJD won against Janata Dal (United) leader Shashikant Kumar Shashi alias Amar Kumar Singh as he got 64,888 votes and a vote share of 41.45%. Sahebpur Kamal was one of 80 seats won by the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). It was a one-way contest with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Shreenarayan Yadav comfortably winning the election defeating Lok Jan Shakti Party’s MD Aslam by a huge margin of 45,474 votes.

Also read | Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show

The opposition coalition of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance, which comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and Left parties, is leading or has won on 113 seats out of the 243 constituencies in Bihar, according to the Election Commission. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which consists of the BJP, the JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is leading or has won in 121 seats so far.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Officials of the Election Commission said earlier in the day that counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections will take longer than usual and continue till late in the night because of 63% increase in the number of electronic voting machines. They also said over 10 million votes were counted till around 1.30pm out of nearly 41.6 million votes polled in the three-phase elections. Out of nearly 73 million voters, 57.09 per cent had cast votes in the polls.