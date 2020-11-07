Bihar Election My Chanakya Exit Poll 2020: Focus shifts to exit polls as Bihar concludes voting at 6pm

As Bihar wraps up voting in its third and final phase of assembly elections at 6pm, pollsters are getting ready to releasing their exit poll data. Voting for 78 seats across 15 districts was held on Saturday.

Exit polls are based on voters’ responses right after they have exited the polling booth and can often be misleading. Votes will be counted and election result announced on November 10.

Pollster Today’s Chanakya, backed by consumer research agency RNB Research, aims to mend its past record of getting the results wrong in 2015 Bihar Assembly Election. It had predicted 155 seats for the BJP-led NDA and 83 for the Grand Alliance of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. In the final results, however, the Grand Alliance won with comfortable majority.

However, the pollster came closest to predicting the BJP-led NDA’s sweep in the 2014 general elections. The minimum number of seats that the Chanakya team had predicted for the BJP-led NDA was 326, which was higher than the maximum number of seats other pollsters had predicted. The alliance won 336 seats in the general elections.

For the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the RJD is contesting in 144 seats, Congress in 70, and CPI(ML) in 19. From the NDA, the JD(U) is contesting in 115 seats and BJP in 110.

- Today’s Chanakya’s projections will be covered live by CNN News18 TV channel from 6pm onwards.

- Voting for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Election is scheduled to end at 6pm. Once the polling concludes, various national news channels will, after 6.30pm, release their predictions about the winner based on exit polls.

- Exit polls, which aim to predict the final result of an election, are allowed to be released only after half an hour of the conclusion of the last phase of polling. The Election Commission of India prohibits the release of these findings any sooner as they might tamper with the process.