Home / Bihar Election / 'Trump won't come to accord special status to Bihar': Tejashwi Yadav's dig at Centre

Speaking at the launch of the grand alliance’s manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections slated for late October and November, Yadav said that the state has a double engine government but it has not benefitted the people.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 11:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at the launch of Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto for Bihar assembly elections. (ANI Photo )

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that US president Donald Trump will not come to Bihar and accord it the special category status.

Speaking at the launch of the grand alliance’s manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections slated for late October and November, Yadav said that the state has a double engine government but it has not benefitted the people. “Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but the state has not been accorded the special category status yet. US President Donald Trump will not come and accord that,” he added.

Congress leaders Randeep Surejwala and Shaktisinh Gohil were also present at the launch of the alliance’s common minimum programme document called the Prann Hamara, Sankalp Badlav Ka.

The 243-seat state assembly goes to polls in three phases starting on October 28. The results will be declared on November 10.

