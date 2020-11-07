Bihar elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah urge voters to set new voting records as final phase voting gets underway

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for the second phase of Assembly elections, in Bhagalpur. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked voters to cast their ballots in maximum number as the polling for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly election gets underway.

In a Twitter message, PM Modi also asked citizens to cast their votes keeping in mind Covid-19 prevention protocols.

“Today is the third and last phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new voting record. And of course, be sure to wear masks and social distancing as well,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Amit Shah made a special appeal to young voters to vote “to encourage development and good governance in Bihar.”

“In Bihar, I appeal to all the voters of the third and last phase to vote in maximum number using your vote,” said Shah on Twitter. “I especially appeal to the youth to vote vigorously to encourage development and good governance in Bihar and encourage others too,” he added.

Voting for Bihar Assembly elections will conclude on Saturday with people casting their voters in 78 constituencies in the final phase of voting.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini are among 1,200 candidates in the fray.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded the maximum number of 46 candidates, followed by the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) at 42, Janata Dal (United) at 37, Bharatiya Janata Party at 35, and Congress at 25.

The elections are being held amid strict Covid-19 guidelines mandated by the Election Commission of India.

The voting for Bihar Assembly elections is being held in three phases. The first phase of voting took place on October 28 and the second was held on November 3.

Counting of votes will take place on November 10.