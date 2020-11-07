Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Axis My India Exit Polls 2020 live updates: Final phase of voting in Bihar to end soon, all eyes on exit polls

Bihar Axis My India Exit Polls 2020 live updates: Final phase of voting in Bihar to end soon, all eyes on exit polls

Bihar Exit Polls 2020: Here are the predictions from Axis My India exit poll

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 17:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the third phase of Bihar assembly election\ at Mahua in Vaishali on Saturday. (ANI File Photo )

The third and final phase of polling across 78 constituencies in Bihar assembly elections will conclude soon with voters turning up across 15 districts of the state in huge numbers. All eyes are now on exit polls that aim to project which party will win which seat and which party or alliance is likely to form the next government.

The predictions are based on responses of people who have cast their votes and have been surveyed by pollsters stationed outside polling booths. Exit polls, which are based on the assumption that the voters revealed their choices correctly, are often off the mark. The actual outcome can only be ascertained when the counting of votes is completed, which is scheduled for November 10.

Click here for complete coverage of Bihar assembly elections 2020

During the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, only one agency had managed to capture the mood in the state which overwhelmingly voted for an alliance led by chief minister Nitish Kumar with him coming to power for the third consecutive term. Axis APM released its findings on its website which weren’t telecast on any television channel. The poll predicted 169-183 seats for the Grand Alliance and 58-70 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Here is latest on poll predictions by Axis My India, which will forecast its prediction on India Today news channel

When will exits poll results be out?

Soon after voting ends across all polling stations in the 78 constituencies in the final phase of elections in Bihar, pollsters outside the stations will submit their findings which will be aired by television channels. Voting is scheduled to end by 6pm but usually stretches a bit if voters are still queued up outside polling booths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Nov 07, 2020 17:41 IST
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Nov 07, 2020 17:43 IST
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Nov 07, 2020 16:58 IST

latest news

This flawless icing video of a Mario cookie is too soothing to watch
Nov 07, 2020 17:48 IST
Indian miniature paintings subject of art historian JP Losty’s new book
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
Notice to Maharashtra govt on plea against cops who closed 2018 case against Arnab Goswami
Nov 07, 2020 17:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.