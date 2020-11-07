Bihar Exit Polls 2020: Edge to RJD-led alliance, NewsX-DV Research

Youth voters show their ink marked fingers after casting their votes during the polling of third and final phase of Bihar assembly election. (ANI)

With the third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections coming to an end, all eyes are set on the exit polls for the 243 assembly seats. Exit polls or post-voting polls are conducted soon after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote and they aim at predicting the result based on the information collected from voters. Pollsters, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins. Therefore, on many occasions, the predictions are known to be off the mark. These exit polls are conducted by a number of organizations.

Among them, is the exit poll projections carried out by NewsX with DV Research. According to NewsX, the scale of the exit polls is 100 forms per assembly seat, therefore 24,300 as there are 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar. The modes of the survey have been: forecasting, face to face interviews, phone interviews, internet interviews, intercept and executive interviews.

Here are the live updates on NewsX- DV Research exit poll:

NewsX- DV Research predicts the NDA could end up with 110-117 seats, short of the majority mark of 123 in the 243-member assembly. The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who led the opposition coalition, is projected to get about 108-123 seats.

Seat break-up for the alliances:

National Democratic Alliance (NDA): 110-117 seats

RJD- led Grand Alliance: 108-123 seats

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP): 4-10 seats

Others: 8-23 seats

Other questions asked:

Vote share: RJD stands at 39- 47 per cent vote share; NDA stands at 33- 41 per cent vote share; LJP at 7- 12 per cent and others at 5- 14 per cent.

Chief minister face: 34 per cent see Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD as the chief minister face while 32 per cent see Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.

Modi effect on the elections: 42 per cent responders said that PM Narendra Modi’s rallies changed their decision while 25 per cent say that the rallies did not influence them. 33 per cent said that they are unsure of the effect of the rallies.

Why RJD or Congress?: Majority of the voters 33 per cent have voted for RJD or Congress because of unemployment.

Do manifestos matter?: According to the survey, 34 per cent of the people said that the promises made in the manifesto matter. 41 per cent of the people have said that RJD’s promise of providing jobs is more believable than NDA’s promise.

What were the major issues of the elections?: According to 28 per cent of the people, education and unemployment are the biggest issues in the Bihar elections. Meanwhile, 20 per cent of the people have voted for development.

The counting for the Bihar assembly elections will take place on November 10.