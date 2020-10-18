‘Bihar has become centre of unemployment,’ says Tejashwi; asks voters to give him a chance

At Jhanjha in Jamui district, Tejashwi said the 15-year rule of JD (U) had fooled the people and made an oblique attack against CM Nitish Kumar for changing political alliances in the last few years. (HT PHOTO.)

Leader of the opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Saturday said that the state had become a centre of unemployment with fewer job opportunities for the youth due to the inability of the Nitish Kumar government to set up factories and industries in his 15 years in power.

“The Chief Minister argues that the state is land-locked or else industries would have come in a big way. By that logic, how did RJD chief Lalu Prasad when he was railway minister get railway factories to the state including one at Madhepura,” he asked at public meetings at Banka, Jamui and Munger districts on the second day of his campaigning.

Tejashwi said the state had not benefitted in terms of development despite the NDA being in power both in the state and at the Centre. “Has the Bihar government got any special status or special package in the so-called double engine government?” he asked.

“Please give me an opportunity to serve and I will generate employment and usher in development,” the Yadav scion said at the meetings, exhorting the people to vote for the RJD and Grand Alliance.

At Jhanjha in Jamui district, Tejashwi said the 15-year rule of JD (U) had fooled the people and made an oblique attack against CM Nitish Kumar for changing political alliances in the last few years. “The person heading the state has become adept at switching sides often,” he said.

The 31-year-old, who is the face of the Grand Alliance, said he would give dignity to contractual teachers by initiating the process of pay parity and also provide 10 lakh permanent jobs to youths by filling up existing vacancies in the government, if voted to power.

At Tarapur, Munger, he said the state government in the last 15 years had ignored and failed to address basic issues citing it as a reason for rampant poverty, unemployment and migration.

Petition to EC: RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson of the party Manoj Jha on Saturday approached the Election Commission (EC) demanding that the poll panel should share the details of all those electors constituency wise, who have opted for casting postal ballots.

In his petition to the EC, Jha said there are apprehensions that the ruling parties could tamper with the postal ballots. “We want that details of all voters having opted for postal ballot be it senior citizens or Covid-19 infected people in every constituency should be given to the political parties so that agents could be present when a vote is cast by the electors through postal ballot,” Jha said.

Jha met the election officials at the state election department and submitted his petition. The RJD MP has also urged the Election Commission to provide certified copies of the total number of votes cast in each booth to agents of political parties. He said the documents were necessary so that votes recorded in the EVMs and votes registered at polling stations could be matched during the counting process.