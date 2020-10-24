Sections
Bihar polls: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party candidate shot at in Sheohar district, 1 held

Bihar polls: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party candidate shot at in Sheohar district, 1 held

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 21:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to ANI, one person has been arrested even as Singh was admitted to a hospital.

Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party’s candidate Narayan Singh was shot at in Hathsar village of Sheohar district in Bihar, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. According to ANI, one person has been arrested even as Singh was admitted to a hospital.

More details are awaited.

