Bihar Polls: Result day becomes ‘golden opportunity’ for vendors at Tejashwi Yadav residence

From ice cream vendors to sugarcane juice sellers, even mobile shops near the residence reaped profit due to the increased numbers at the site.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters celebrate their party leader Tejashwi Yadav's 31st birthday, outside his residence in Patna on Monday. (ANI)

On the counting day for the Bihar assembly election on Tuesday, many vendors were seen near the residence of Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, trying to encash on the increased footfall. From ice cream vendors to sugarcane juice sellers, even mobile shops near the residence reaped profit due to the increased numbers at the site.

After the exit polls unanimously predicted a high vote count in favour of Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance, supporters and well-wishers queued up to wish the 31-year-old Chief Ministerial candidate.

Supporters of Tejashwi gathered outside his residence ahead of the result declaration of Bihar assembly constituencies. A father-son duo from Samastipur village came all the way to Yadav’s residence in Patna along with fish.

“As fish marks ‘good luck,’ we have brought it. This time, people want a change, therefore it’s 100 per cent sure that ‘Mahaghatbandhan’ will win,” Kundan Kumar Sahni told ANI.

RJD supporters held Tejashwi Yadav’s picture and stood outside his residence.

The fate of 3,755 candidates across 243 seats will be decided with the Election Commission setting up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

