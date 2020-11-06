Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar polls: RJD, LJP in race to clinch JD(U) bastion Alamnagar

Bihar polls: RJD, LJP in race to clinch JD(U) bastion Alamnagar

Interestingly, Alamnagar’s political dynamics has been more about two seasoned politicians.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel tying the EVMs and polling materials to be distributed to polling officials from one of the distribution centers set up for the third phase poll of the ongoing Bihar Assembly Election. (ANI)

Alamnagar assembly constituency of Bihar falls in Madhepura district and is also a part of Madhepura Parliamentary constituency. This seat consists of Chausa, Puraini and Alamnagar community development blocks. Traditionally a JD(U) bastion, the constituency has seen the party’s undisputed rule since 1990.

Interestingly, Alamnagar’s political dynamics has been more about two seasoned politicians. Birendra Kumar Singh won four consecutive terms from Alamnagar since 1977. Singh started on a Janata Party (JNP) ticket and won his last term during the 1990 assembly polls as a Janata Dal (JD) candidate. Janata Dal’s Narendra Narayan Yadav has been the undefeated champion of Alamnagar since 1995 Vidhan Sabha polls. For nearly three decades, several parties, such as the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and even independent candidates, tried wresting the JD(U) stronghold, but all in vain.

Also read: Bihar Assembly Election 2020 - Will exit polls hit the mark this time?

In the last assembly election in 2015, Yadav defeated Lok Janshakti Party’s Chandan Singh by a margin of 43,876 votes securing 45.74 per cent of the total vote share.

In 2020, Yadav eyes to clinch Alamnagar again and secure his seventh consecutive term. He is all set to lock horns with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Navin Kumar Nishad and LJP’s Sunila Devi.

As per the estimates, over 3.4 lakh registered electors in Alamnagar will exercise their franchise across over 500 polling stations. Along with 77 other constituencies, Alamnagar will go to polls in the third and final phase of Bihar assembly election on November 7. The first two phases of Bihar assembly election were held on October 28 and November 3, respectively. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Nov 06, 2020 22:57 IST
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Nov 06, 2020 23:16 IST
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
Nov 06, 2020 23:37 IST

latest news

Mumbai Police arrest history-sheeter for running illegal pay-and-park racket near Dindoshi court
Nov 06, 2020 23:41 IST
In Nirmali Vidhan Sabha, it’s Yadav versus Yadav in Bihar assembly election 2020
Nov 06, 2020 23:42 IST
Bombay HC intervention ensures visually-impaired BMC employees get funds for Diwali
Nov 06, 2020 23:38 IST
Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra drop to 102,099, lowest in state since July 12
Nov 06, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.