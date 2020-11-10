Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur seat

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is seen after filing his nomination papers from Hasanpur ahead of the Bihar assembly elections in this file photo. (ANI Photo)

Tej Pratap Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and former health minister, on Tuesday won from the Hasanpur constituency, according to the Election Commission of India, as he defeated Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray.

Tej Pratap won by a margin of 21,139 votes against Ray in Hasanpur, where Yadavs and Muslims are in majority, the Election Commission’s website showed. Ray had defeated Binod Choudhary of the BLSP in the Bihar assembly elections in 2015 with a margin of 29,600 votes.

Hasanpur, an RJD stronghold, was considered a safe seat for Tej Pratap as it has a sizeable number of Yadav and Muslim minority voters as well as the Scheduled Caste community – the traditional vote base of the party. Sources in the RJD had said that another important behind Tej Pratap switching his constituency was based on feedback from the ground that the 32-year-old legislator had a low winnability quotient in Mahua as a section of voters, mainly Yadavs, were not happy him.

Tej Pratap’s decision to divorce his wife Aishwariya Rai in November 2018 and Rai’s accusation that she was ill-treated has left the party’s core voters unhappy, people familiar with the details said. “There are family reasons behind Tej Pratap’s decision to shift to Hasanpur,” said a senior RJD leader close to the RJD chief.

Hasanpur was among the 94 of the 243 seats, which voted in the second phase of polling in the Bihar assembly election.

The Election Commission had declared the results for 52 out of the 243 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RJD have won 16 seats each, the JD(U) seven seats, Congress and CPI(M-L) 3 seats each, VIP two seats, AIMIM, CPI, CPI(M), HAM(S) and Independent one seat each.