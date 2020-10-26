Bihar set for first phase of polling in assembly election as campaign ends today

Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) is contesting 35 seats in the first phase of the Bihar assembly election. (HT PHOTO)

Top politicians in Bihar are busy with their last rallies as the campaign for 71 constituencies across 16 districts that will vote on October 28 in the first phase of the assembly elections ends Monday evening.

The second and third phases of polling will take place on November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

The opposition RJD is contesting 42 seats - the most number of seats in the first phase of polling by any party.

The ruling JD (U) and BJP leaders including the latter’s president J P Nadda will address a rally at Aurangabad, going to polls in the first phase on October 28. Nadda will also address a rally in Purnea in the afternoon.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address rallies at Sakra in Muzaffarpur, Mahua and at Jandaha in Mahnar assembly constituency in Vaishali district during a whirlwind tour on Monday.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be holding a rally at Hasanpur to canvas for his elder brother and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who is contesting from the Hasanpur assembly seat in Samastipur district this time. Tej Pratap is pitted against JD(U)’s sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray in the seat.

Later in the day, Tejashwi is also scheduled to hold a rally in his Raghopur assembly constituency in Vaishali on Monday to address voters of his constituency from where he is seeking re-election for the second time. Tejashwi is pitted against BJP’s Satish Kumar and LJP’s Rakesh Roshan, in a triangular contest.

The war of words between Nitish Kumar and opposition leader Tejashwi has already become acrimonious in the last few days with the two rivals exchanging barbs over employment, law and order and development issues. Kumar has become aggressive in his attacks against the RJD by accusing it of taking the state backwards and failing to maintain law and order by exhorting people not to bring back the old days when kidnappings, murders and massacres were commonplace.

On the other hand, Tejashwi has become more vocal in his diatribe against the JD (U) boss over failing to provide employment to youths, checking migration and ushering in industrialization in the state. In a tweet on Sunday, Tejashwi took a swipe at the chief minister saying “ Nitish Kumar has no more energy left and people are tired of listening to his hackneyed and boring speeches. A tired Nitish is running away from reality, reasoning and facts. He is now looking at the stale pages of history by ruining the present and future of millions of youths,”.

“Nitish Kumar has worked overtime to usher in development in the state in the last 15 years and clearing the muck spread by the previous rule. He has put his energy in the state’s development,” said water resources minister and senior JD (U) leader Sanjay Jha.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti party chief Chiraj Paswan said his party’s agenda of ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ was getting encouraging support in the election campaign with youths coming in big numbers at his rallies.

Facts At A Glance For First Phase Of Polling:

Total number of seats going to polls: 71 constituencies in 16 districts.

Total number of candidates in fray: 1066. Male: 952 : Female: 114.

Total number of electors: 2,14,84,787 . Male: 1,12,76,396: Female: 1,01,29,101. Third gender: 599: Service votes: 78,691

No of polling stations: 31380

Seats being contested by major parties: JD(U) - 35, BJP - 29, RJD - 42, Congress - 21, Left parties - 8 .