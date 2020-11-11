Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on late Tuesday congratulated the people of Bihar as he claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in Bihar assembly election 2020 and said that the state has made a clear decision, while the counting of votes is still on and final results are yet to be announced.

“People of Bihar have voted this time in a record number to show how big their role is in self-sufficient Bihar. We are satisfied that the NDA got an opportunity to give new confidence to the mother power of Bihar in the past years. This confidence will give us strength in advancing Bihar,” the prime minister said in series of tweets.

“The youth of Bihar have shown their trust in their abilities and in the NDA’s resolve. This youth’s energy has motivated the NDA to work harder than before,” PM said.

The prime minister further said that democracy has won in Bihar once again. “Democracy has once again won in Bihar with the blessings of the people. The determination and dedication with which all NDA workers worked with them is awe-inspiring. I congratulate the workers and express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

PM Modi said that alliance in Bihar has received support from all sections including the rural region, farmers, poor and traders.“The village-poor, farmers, laborers, merchants, shopkeepers, every and every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that we will continue to work continuously with full dedication for the balanced development of every person, every region,” he added.