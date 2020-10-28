Sections
Home / Bihar Election / 'Bihar will face double whammy if proponents of 'jungle raj' return to power ': PM Modi at Muzaffarpur rally

PM Modi reminded the voters about the opposition’s past record. “Bihar will face double whammy if proponents of ‘jungle raj’ return to power during pandemic,” he said.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi speaking at a public rally in Muzaffarpur (Screengrab)

Bihar elections are an opportunity to re-elect those who pulled the state out of darkness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally in Muzaffarpur as seventy-one constituencies out of the total 243 in state went to vote at 7am on Wednesday.

It is in the power of the people to decide what role Bihar will play in a self-reliant India, he said, adding that each and every vote will decide how quickly the goals of a self-reliant Bihar are achieved.

Earlier in the day, the PM addressed a public rally in Darbhanga, where he targeted the earlier governments by saying that their focus was always on commission and not on connectivity. “Kosi Mahasetu was inaugurated a few days ago. Facilities such as these help farmers, businessmen, students etc cover long distanced in less time. This helps in increasing employment and aides in development of the state,” he said.

He also reminded all voters to follow Covid-19 guidelines while participating in the election and take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The Bihar elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

