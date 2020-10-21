BJP-JD(U) alliance as ‘superhit’ as opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket: Rajnath Singh at Bihar poll rally

Calling the BJP-JD(U) partnership in Bihar as “superhit” as the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said one can debate on the quantum of development done by Nitish Kumar, but no one can point a finger at the chief minister on the issue of corruption.

Singh also attacked the opposition, saying the people had also witnessed the 15-year tenure of the RJD government in the state and can well understand the difference between the “misrule” of that time and the good governance of the Nitish Kumar-led alliance government.

Addressing a rally here in Bhagalpur district ahead of assembly polls beginning October 28, Singh said, “The alliance of the BJP and the JD(U) is as superhit as the opening pair of Sachin and Sehwag of the Indian cricket team.” He said the alliance government has provided basic facilities of electricity, road and water, which Bihar lacked for decades.

“People have seen the 15-year rule of ‘lalten’ (RJD’s poll symbol lantern) and they have also seen the development of Bihar during the BJP-JD(U) alliance government. The performance of these two governments cannot be compared. The state has got transformed under the NDA government,” Singh said.

Praising Nitish Kumar and his deputy chief minister Sushil Modi of BJP, Singh said there are no charges of corruption against them.

“I am not making this claim that Nitish Kumar has done everything for Bihar. It could be debated whether he has done enough work or less work or more was required to be done, but there can be no debate on their integrity,” Singh said.

Singh said no one can point a finger at Kumar on the issue of corruption.

Taking potshots at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Singh, speaking in local Bhojpuri language, said ‘lalten’ has cracked and its oil has leaked and nothing will work now.

“The era of lalten (lamp, the symbol of RJD) is over, it is now the era of LED bulb under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Singh said.

He also spoke at length about various welfare schemes of the Modi government such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Singh said welfare schemes of the Modi government not only empowered the poor and the downtrodden but also raised their standard of living.

Singh, the former president of BJP said the party has delivered on its promises after coming to power.

Speaking about the soldiers of the Bihar Regiment who sacrificed their lives during a violent standoff with Chinese soldiers at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Singh said he salutes the people of the state for their bravery.

“You all know what happened at Galwan Valley, it was Bihar Regiment soldiers who saved the pride of our motherland. They sacrificed their lives and I thank all of you for their sacrifice,” Singh said.

Singh is scheduled to address at least 18 rallies in Bihar in six days spanning over all three phases of the assembly elections.

Polls for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The BJP-JD(U) combine is pitted against the grand alliance of the RJD, the Congress and Left parties. Some other smaller parties are also in the fray.