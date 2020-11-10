BJP show in Bihar elections likely to impact politics at state and national level

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hold a placard with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture to celebrate their party's lead in the Bihar Assembly polls, at BJP HQ in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The BJP has all but repeated its 2010 performance in Bihar elections by being on course to win 73 seats against the 91 seats it won in 2010. Its improved performance has helped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nurture expectation of crossing the majority mark, a big comeback from the possibility of a Mahagathbandan victory, as projected by most exit polls.

The results might have shown that PM Narendra Modi’s magic has finally worked this time in Bihar after a failed attempt in 2015 and more importantly against the backdrop of Lok Sabha polls of 2019, which gave the NDA 39 out of 40 seats.

The outcome of the biggest elections at the time of pandemic in more than one way is going to set the course not only for Bihar’s politics but also of the nation. The elections were held in the backdrop of Covid, a sagging economy and infighting in the alliance to name a few of the challenges faced by the ruling combine. The BJP’s buoyant show can change the power dynamics within the ruling alliance even if Nitish Kumar continues to be the chief minister following a narrow NDA victory, which is appearing to be a greater possibility.

The victory and an increased tally, from 53 seats won in 2015, has given succour to the saffron party as it comes in the backdrop of back to back defeats in six states. In Delhi, though it was not in power, it failed to regain ground.

An improved performance and its pivotal role in government formation will give the party a much needed boost ahead of 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. It is also a sort of endorsement of NDA government’s policies and programmes, vis-à-vis the two farm bills, passed recently and other important decisions taken earlier.

“This was an election where the NDA and more particularly the BJP and JD (U) were contesting to keep intact their respect. The JD(U) will now be in difficulty as they have less seats than the BJP. The elections were fought on the name of Nitish Kumar and JD(U) will like that to be honoured. Nitish will now be at the mercy of the BJP,” said political analyst and former director of A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies, D M Diwakar.

The BJP had contested 157 assembly seats in 2015 and won on 53 with a vote share of 24.42%. The JD (U) which was not part of NDA during 2015 assembly polls had won 71 of the 101 seats it contested, with a vote share of 16.83%.

Party sources attributed this victory of the BJP to PM Narendra Modi who addressed rallies at 12 places addressing voters of 99 assembly seats.

PM Modi had addressed election rallies in Sasaram, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chapra, East Champaran, Samastipur, West Champaran, Saharsa and Forbesganj and sought votes in favour of the NDA candidates.