Candidate in Gaya booked for riding a buffalo for election campaign

Mohammad Parvez Mansoori, a candidate of Rashtriya Ulema Council party from Gaya Town on Monday rode a buffalo for campaigning in his area. (HT PHOTO)

A candidate in the Bihar assembly election who He rode a buffalo to campaign for the Gaya seat was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Mohammad Parvez Mansoori, 45, a candidate of Rashtriya Ulema Council party from Gaya Town on Monday rode a buffalo for campaigning in his area.

But as soon as he reached Swarajpuri Road from Gandhi Maidan, police arrested him and lodged a case under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) besides Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He was later released on bail.

Masoori said he wanted to show a mirror to politicians as Gaya is one of the dirtiest cities in Bihar. He claimed that if he won the election Gaya would become a pollution-free town.

He alleged that NDA candidate Prem Kumar who has been the MLA for 30 years and Congress candidate Mohan Srivasatava who also has been the deputy mayor of Gaya for 15 years failed to usher in development in Gaya.

Gaya’s senior superintendent of police Rajiv Mishra said that an FIR against Masoori and his supporters was lodged with the Civil Lines police station.

“It was a flagrant violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The police will investigate and proceed accordingly,” he said.

Earlier, the ECI had advised political parties not to use animals for campaigning. “The Election Commission had advised political parties and candidates to refrain from using any animal for election campaigns in any manner. Even a party, having reserved a symbol depicting an animal should not make a live demonstration of that animal in any election campaign of the party or any of its candidates,” said an EC official.