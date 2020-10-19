Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bihar Election / Candidate in Gaya booked for riding a buffalo for election campaign

Candidate in Gaya booked for riding a buffalo for election campaign

Mohammad Parvez Masoori said he wanted to show a mirror to politicians as Gaya is one of the dirtiest cities in Bihar.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:31 IST

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Mohammad Parvez Mansoori, a candidate of Rashtriya Ulema Council party from Gaya Town on Monday rode a buffalo for campaigning in his area. (HT PHOTO)

A candidate in the Bihar assembly election who He rode a buffalo to campaign for the Gaya seat was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Mohammad Parvez Mansoori, 45, a candidate of Rashtriya Ulema Council party from Gaya Town on Monday rode a buffalo for campaigning in his area.

But as soon as he reached Swarajpuri Road from Gandhi Maidan, police arrested him and lodged a case under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) besides Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He was later released on bail.

Masoori said he wanted to show a mirror to politicians as Gaya is one of the dirtiest cities in Bihar. He claimed that if he won the election Gaya would become a pollution-free town.



He alleged that NDA candidate Prem Kumar who has been the MLA for 30 years and Congress candidate Mohan Srivasatava who also has been the deputy mayor of Gaya for 15 years failed to usher in development in Gaya.

Gaya’s senior superintendent of police Rajiv Mishra said that an FIR against Masoori and his supporters was lodged with the Civil Lines police station.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

“It was a flagrant violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The police will investigate and proceed accordingly,” he said.

Earlier, the ECI had advised political parties not to use animals for campaigning. “The Election Commission had advised political parties and candidates to refrain from using any animal for election campaigns in any manner. Even a party, having reserved a symbol depicting an animal should not make a live demonstration of that animal in any election campaign of the party or any of its candidates,” said an EC official.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 13:17 IST
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Oct 19, 2020 12:18 IST
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Oct 19, 2020 10:55 IST
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Oct 19, 2020 10:49 IST

latest news

Candidate in Gaya booked for riding a buffalo for election campaign
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
Cinnamon benefits for skin: 5 ways to use dalchini for glow
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
Wanted for blast in illegal factory 2 years ago, man arrested with 20 kg explosives in Bahraich
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
‘Remove Kamal Nath from all party posts’: Shivraj Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi over ‘item’ jibe
Oct 19, 2020 13:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.