Chirag Paswan makes important announcement as CM Nitish Kumar puts up united front with BJP

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday highlighted the allegations of fraud and corruption in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s dream project “Saat Nishchay Yojana or 7 Resolves Scheme” and said once the next government comes to power in the state, a probe will be initiated and all the accused would be sent to jail.

“As soon as the next government is formed, those accused of corruption in the Saat Nishchay Scheme will be jailed and all the pending dues will be cleared so that all incomplete work is done,” Paswan tweeted.

The tweet came at a time when chief minister Nitish Kumar was holding a press conference along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reiterating that the alliance of both the parties is strong and they will fight the upcoming Bihar Assembly election together.

The LJP leader had written a letter on Monday, urging people of the state “not to waste even a single vote by voting for a JD(U) candidate” and went on to say that Bihar would have a BJP-LJP government after the polls next month.

Earlier, Paswan had termed Kumar’s ambitious development initiative “a programme of the Grand Alliance (GA) government comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) and the Congress, which was formed in 2015”.

Saat Nishchay Yojana is a programme for good governance launched by the Bihar government for the period 2015-20, comprising seven schemes to ensure basic necessities such as piped drinking water, toilet facility, electricity connections, by-lanes and drainage to each household, road connectivity to every habitation, skill development of youth, empowerment of women and opportunities for higher and technical education to all.

The schemes continued even after Kumar walked out of the GA to form a government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , in which LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras was also a minister.

The LJP had on Sunday announced its decision to leave the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, (NDA) saying it cannot accept Kumar’s leadership. The BJP, the principal member of the NDA, has already projected the JD(U) president as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate for the polls, scheduled to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results are expected on November 10.