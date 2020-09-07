Congress kicks off virtual rally from Champaran, slams govt for not fulfilling promises

Bihar assembly elections: Former UP Congress chief Raj Babbar was the lead speaker at the first round of election rallies held on Monday (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Congress on Monday kicked off its series of virtual rallies — Bihar Kranti Mahasammelan — from East and West Champaran districts calling out the people to teach the ruling dispensation a befitting lesson for its failure to deliver.

“Nitish Kumar-led NDA dispensation had come to power dubbing the previous regime as jungle raj and by promising qualitative change in all sectors. The negligence in dealing with coronavirus crisis have exposed the government’s insensitivity towards the people’s plight,” said former UP congress chief Raj Babbar.

The first phase of virtual rallies will end on September 16 after covering 19 north Bihar districts. Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) spokesman Rajesh Rathore claimed over 10.50 lakh people watched the rally across the state and country.

Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is slated to address a virtual rally after the second phase, covering south Bihar districts, which is likely to conclude by month end.

Babbar alleged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is yet to deliver on the promises of better education facility, job opportunities, change in health infrastructure that he had made even as people continue to struggle with recurring floods and subsequent devastation.

AICC general secretary and screening committee chairman Avinash Pandey alleged that state economy had collapsed and employment opportunities reduced.

AICC spokesman Acharya Pramod Krishnam said the country was waiting for Bihar’s mandate, which always offered a new dimension to the nation’s political narrative. He said the CM should be ashamed for perpetuating a regime of chaos and corruption and leaving the people to fend for themselves.

AICC secretary Ajay Kapoor, All India Mahila Congress Committee Chief Sushmita Dev and state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha among others also addressed the rally from party offices in Delhi and Patna.