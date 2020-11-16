Congress leaders deny writing to Sonia Gandhi on Bihar debacle

The group of 23 signatories had written to the Congress president in August this year, seeking full-time and active leadership and introspection behind the “steady decline” of the 135-year-old organisation while outlining an 11-point action plan. (ANI)

Amid reports that some Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi about the party’s dismal show in Bihar elections, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is a part of the group of 23 Congress leaders who wrote to Gandhi in August and demanded internal elections and organisational overhaul, dismissed any such move. “Neither I nor any of 23 colleagues have written any such letter to the Congress president. These are just rumours,” Azad told HT.

It was not immediately known that if any Congress leader outside this group wrote a letter to Gandhi about the Bihar election.

The group of 23 signatories had written to the Congress president in August this year, seeking full-time and active leadership and introspection behind the “steady decline” of the 135-year-old organisation while outlining an 11-point action plan.

Apart from Azad, those who signed the letter included Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Jitin Prasada, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithiviraj Chavan. Another member of this group said while they have discussed the Bihar debacle among themselves, there is no move to write another letter. “We have moved beyond writing letters. We will soon come out with our future plan,” he said.

In Bihar, the Congress proved to be the weakest link in the opposition Grand Alliance by winning just 19 of the 70 seats it contested. While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 75 seats in the 243-assembly, the Left parties bagged 16 of the 29 they fought. The National Democratic Alliance won 125 seats.

Two days after the poll results were announced, media reports said some leaders wrote to Gandhi, asking for a meeting of the Congress Working Committee to discuss the results. The Congress has not yet commented on the matter.