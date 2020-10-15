Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bihar Election / Congress releases 2nd list of 49 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

Congress releases 2nd list of 49 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

In its first list, the Congress had covered 21 assembly segments. With the latest announcement, the grand-old party has named all the candidates contesting on 70 seats as part of the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The party fielded actor-turned-politician and former Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv from the Bankipur seat in Patna (Parwaz Khan /HT PHOTO)

The Congress on Thursday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The list released on Thursday included candidates for 49 assembly segments.

In its first list, the Congress had covered 21 assembly segments. With the latest announcement, the grand-old party has named all the candidates contesting on 70 seats as part of the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar.

 

The party fielded actor-turned-politician and former Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv from the Bankipur seat in Patna and veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini from the Bihariganj seat in Madhepura.

The Congress has also fielded former Bihar chief minister Abdul Gafoor’s grandson Asif Gafoor from Gopalganj and AICC secretary ChandanYadav from Beldaur seat in Khagaria. The state youth Congress chief Gunjan Patel has been fielded from the Nalanda seat.

The party will contest 70 seats in the elections, while its alliance party RJD will contest 144 seats. Besides, a total of 29 seats have been allocated to three Left parties—CPI-ML (19), CPI (6), CPM (4)—to contest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 19:37 IST
NCB conducts pan-India drug raids, says ‘Mumbai major drugs destination’
Oct 15, 2020 21:17 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Morris, Udana’s late hitting lifts RCB to 171/6
Oct 15, 2020 21:26 IST
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
Oct 15, 2020 20:06 IST

latest news

Mid-day meal workers hold protests across HP over regularisation
Oct 15, 2020 21:28 IST
Heavy rains claim 27 lives across western Maharashtra
Oct 15, 2020 21:26 IST
Mamata Banerjee rules out Durga puja cancellation
Oct 15, 2020 21:21 IST
BJP’s tractor rally shown black flags again, this time in Yamunanagar
Oct 15, 2020 21:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.